Fort Wayne Falls After Rough Fifth Inning

August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, MI. - The TinCaps held a one-run lead in the top of the sixth inning but gave up five runs in the bottom half, a deficit the 'Caps couldn't overcome in a 6-2 loss against the Lansing Lugnuts (Oakland A's affiliate) on Thursday night at Jackson Field.

Fort Wayne (20-37, 48-75) and Lansing (26-31, 58-64) were locked in a pitcher's duel through five innings, with the Lugnuts scoring just one run in the fourth. Trailing 1-0 entering the sixth, the 'Caps jumped on Lansing reliever Grant Judkins immediately. Kai Murphy led off with a single and Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) doubled right after. Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) knocked in Murphy with a sacrifice fly, and Devin Ortiz hit an RBI single to give the TinCaps a 2-1 lead.

Things took a turn for the worse in the bottom of the sixth. Fort Wayne starter Jagger Haynes (No. 21 Padres prospect) was lights out through five innings of work, allowing just two hits and no runs. But the Lugnuts offense pounced in the sixth for five runs (all with two outs) and stormed ahead 6-2.

After Haynes, TinCaps relievers Dwayne Matos and Will Varmette combined for seven outs without allowing a run.

The only threat the 'Caps posed on offense after the sixth was an Ortiz double in the seventh, but he was left stranded at second.

Next Game: Friday, Aug. 30 @ Lansing (7:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Braden Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect)

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Mitch Myers

Watch: Bally Live app (free) | MiLB.TV | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380TheFan.com

