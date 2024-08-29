West Michigan Whitecaps Names Partner for New Performance Center

August 29, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

West Michigan Whitecaps News Release







Grand Rapids, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps announce an extended partnership that includes the naming rights for the brand-new Whitecaps Performance Center, proudly fueled by Michigan's Dairy Farmers. This cutting-edge facility is set to enhance the training, development, and performance of Whitecaps athletes, solidifying the team's commitment to excellence.

The partnership with the United Dairy Industry of Michigan (UDIM), which represents Michigan's dairy farmers, brings a unique and essential element to the Performance Center. Recognizing the vital role nutrition plays in athletic performance, the collaboration ensures that Whitecaps athletes have access to high-quality dairy products, providing them with the necessary nutrients to excel both on and off the field.

"The support from UDIM is instrumental in bringing this vision to life," said Dan Morrison, Vice President of Sales for the West Michigan Whitecaps. "Their dedication to informing the public about the health benefits of milk aligns perfectly with our goal of optimizing athlete performance through proper nutrition."

The new Performance Center features state of the art training equipment, recovery areas, and nutritional guidelines highlighted by Michigan's finest dairy products to ensure athletes are receiving optimal dietary support.

"UDIM is proud to support the Whitecaps Performance Center on behalf of Michigan's hardworking dairy farmers," commented Melissa Gerharter, Chief Executive Officer of the United Dairy Industry of Michigan. "Dairy foods produced in Michigan are packed with essential nutrients to ensure athletes can reach their peak performance; making this partnership a natural fit."

The Whitecaps Performance Center - Fueled by Michigan's Dairy Farmers is set to open in early 2025. Not only will the performance center be a key part of Whitecaps player development, but it will also be available for public use. "One of the unique aspects of this area is not only will it be used by future Detroit Tigers players, but we also plan on renting it to local high school and college teams, trainers, hitting coaches and companies looking for a fun outing for their employees," said Morrison.

The grand opening ceremony will feature a ribbon-cutting event, with guided tours of the new facility at a future date yet to be set. Media, community members and representatives from the Michigan's Dairy Farmers will be invited to join the celebration and witness firsthand the future of athletic performance for the West Michigan Whitecaps.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.