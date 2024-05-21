Morris Transferred to AA Wichita; Doncon and Lee Transferred to Cedar Rapids from Fort Myers; Olivares Activated off IL, Transferred to Fort Myers; Garry Released

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Andrew Morris has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to AA Wichita. As corresponding moves, RHP Jeremy Lee and IF Rayne Doncon have been transferred from A Fort Myers to Cedar Rapids and OF Willie Joe Garry Jr. has been released. Lee will wear #45 and Doncon will wear #23. RHP Jose Olivares has also been activated from the 7-day IL and transferred to Fort Myers. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids opens up a six-game series on the road against Peoria tonight at 6:35.

