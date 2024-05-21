TinCaps Slam Lugnuts in Opener, 12-1
May 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Enmanuel Pinales struck out nine while allowing one hit in seven scoreless innings and Albert Fabian swatted a grand slam, driving the Fort Wayne TinCaps (18-22) to a 12-1 rout of the Lansing Lugnuts (20-20) on Tuesday night at Parkview Field.
Fabian, the Fort Wayne designated hitter, had won Sunday's game against South Bend with a walk-off grand slam in the tenth inning, his first home run of the year and the second straight game for the TinCaps with a grand slam. That streak became three straight games with a slam when Fabian took Grant Judkins deep in the bottom of the sixth inning to increase the TinCaps' lead to 12-0.
The Lugnuts' only hit against starter Pinales was a single from catcher CJ Rodriguez in the third inning. Their only run was an RBI double from Rodriguez in the eighth inning off reliever Will Geerdes, who pitched the final two frames.
Euribiel Ángeles went 0-for-4 and Cameron Masterman went 0-for-3, ending Ángeles' eight-game hitting streak and Masterman's 18-game on-base streak.
Lansing starter Jake Garland came in having allowed only five earned runs in 24 1/3 innings, but was shelled for seven runs on seven hits and three walks in 3 2/3 innings, including a first-inning two-run homer from 17-year-old Ethan Salas and a fourth-inning solo homer from Kai Murphy.
Garland was followed to the mound by Hunter Breault , who went 1 1/3 innings and allowed a solo home run to Anthony Vilar; Judkins, who pitched 1 2/3 innings and gave up four runs; and Jack Owen , who recorded the final 1 1/3 innings in perfect fashion, striking out two.
Right-hander Mitch Myers starts the second game for the Nuts at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday, opposed by Fort Wayne lefty Jagger Haynes.
The Nuts next return home from May 28-June 2 to host Peoria. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.