Sky Carp Win Home Finale 6-2
September 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - The sun set on another home baseball season in Beloit Sunday afternoon, with the Sky Carp defeating the Peoria Chiefs 6-2 at ABC Supply Stadium.
The crowd of 1,728, many of whom were there to pay tribute to Sam Loizzo, went home happy on a picturesque afternoon.
The Sky Carp took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the second inning on an RBI single by Sam Praytor.
After the Chiefs tied the score in the third inning, the Sky Carp scored three times in the sixth inning, all with two outs, to take command of the game.
Tony Bullard got the go-ahead hit, a ringing double into the gap, to give the Carp a 2-1 lead. Sam Praytor and Jay Beshears followed with run-scoring hit to pad the lead to 4-1. Praytor added another RBI in the eighth when he walked with the bases loaded to force in a run.
Ike Buxton got the start and allowed just one unearned run in four innings. After Holt Jones threw a scoreless frame, Josh Ekness (3-3) picked up the win with two scoreless frames, striking out five of the six players he faced.
Justin Storm and Josh White closed things out for the Carp.
NOTABLE:
The Sky Carp will finish their season at Quad Cities, with a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The National Anthem was performed by Jen Beu.
Friends and family of Sam Loizzo were heavily involved in the entire day, from throwing out first pitches, being on the radio broadcast, and being featured in-between innings with special video tributes to Sam.
$1 from every ticket was donated to a special scholarship fund in Sam's name at Janesville Craig High School. The fund was started by Sky Carp owner Quint Studer and several prominent members of the Janesville community have contributed.
Stephanie Knueppel of Stateline Mental Health Services threw out a first pitch and joined Josh Flickinger in the broadcast booth to talk about their sponsorship of Mental Health Awareness Day, which included a jersey auction.
Receiving employee recognition during the game were Ethan from the promo team, Alice and Duane from our great group of ushers and Lainy, Leann and Maddie from the food and beverage team. Bella, Theresa and Madison were recognized from our team store as well.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
