Maitan Reinstated from 7-Day IL; Lucky Transferred to Fort Myers from Cedar Rapids

September 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. IF Kevin Maitan has been reinstated from the 7-day and is active immediately. As a corresponding move, IF Nick Lucky has been transferred from Cedar Rapids to A Fort Myers. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 30 active players, with five on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids concludes its 12-game road trip against Lake County today at 12:00.

