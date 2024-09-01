Dayton Dragons Daily Playoff Race Update

September 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Dragons are in first place in the Second Half playoff race in the Midwest League East Division, four and one-half games ahead of second place West Michigan, and five games ahead of third place Great Lakes. There are seven games to play.

The Dragons will reach the playoffs if they finish first in the Second Half race. With seven games to play, the Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is three. That means:

any combination of Dayton wins and West Michigan losses totaling three would eliminate West Michigan. any combination of Dayton wins and Great Lakes losses totaling three would eliminate Great Lakes.

If the Dragons qualify for the playoffs, they will host the Lake County Captains in game one of the first round on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. The first round is a best-of-three series. The winner of the first round will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which is also a best-of-three series. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18.

The Dragons host West Michigan on Sunday at 1:05 pm in the final home game of the regular season before beginning a road series at Great Lakes on Monday at 4:05 pm.

Standings updates here: https://www.milb.com/dayton/standings/

