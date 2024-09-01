Captains Top Kernels in Series Finale 6-3

Eastlake, OH - Lake County struck for three home runs as the Captains knocked off the Kernels 6-3 in the series finale Sunday afternoon.

After a walk-off win on Saturday, the Captains got on the board first to begin Sunday. To begin the top of the third, Jonah Advincula singled, and after he stole second, he scored three batters later on a Wuilfredo Antunez RBI single to put Lake County on top 1-0.

In the next half inning, the Kernels tied it up. With one out, Kaelen Culpepper singled, and after he moved to second on an error, he tied the game at 1-1 on a Rixon Wingrove RBI double.

The Captains responded in the bottom of the fourth. Jacob Cozart reached on a one-out single, and a fielder's choice put Jose Devers on base in his place. A batter later, Advincula lifted Lake County back on top 3-1 with a two-run home run.

Cedar Rapids joined the home run party in the top of the fifth. With one out in the inning, Jose Salas and Kyle Hess launched back-to-back home runs to even the game at 3-3.

But it would not be tied for long. In the Captians' half of the fifth, Travis Bazzana lifted a solo home run to right to put Lake County back ahead 4-3.

In the sixth, Lake County put the game away. With one out, Devers notched a solo home run to double the Captains lead to 5-3. Behind him, a walk and a single put two on for Bazzana, who extended the lead to 6-3, which was the score that would be the final.

The loss drops the Kernels to 64-60 on the year and 27-33 in the second half. Cedar Rapids returns home to wrap up the 2024 season with a six-game series with Wisconsin beginning Tuesday at 6:35.

