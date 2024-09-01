Cubs Shutout Loons 2-0, Split Series

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - Both the South Bend Cubs (50-76) (23-36) and Great Lakes Loons (65-57) (31-26) pitching staffs struck out 12, with a Cubs homer and Loons wild pitch the difference in a 2-0 South Bend win on a 71-degree clear skied Sunday night at Four Winds Field.

- Great Lakes had seven hits, three by Josue De Paula. He singled in the fourth, sixth, and eighth, but was left on every time.

- South Bend got two hits over four innings facing Jose Rodriguez. Ezequiel Pagan hit a solo homer in the second inning.

- Livan Reinoso threw the next two innings, striking out five but walking three. A wild pitch scored a runner who reached on a walk after a single moved him to third.

- Nicolas Cruz made his Loons debut and struck out three, working a clean final two innings. Cruz was called up from the Arizona Complex League.

- Great Lakes down two, had the tying run reach in the top of the eighth. Sean McLain, who doubled in the fourth, ripped a ball 104 mph to left field that was caught for the final out in the frame.

- Juan Alonso added two singles for the Loons, his second multi-hit game in his 14th overall with Great Lakes.

Rounding Things Out

With a Dayton win, Great Lakes is six games back of first place, with six games remaining this season. The Loons need to win the final six games, in which they play Dayton to earn a playoff spot.

Up Next

The Loons begin their final homestand of 2024, tomorrow Monday, September 2nd. The first pitch is at 4:05 pm against the Dayton Dragons. Tickets are still available for our ALL-YOU-CAN-EAT Labor Day BBQ Picnic, which starts at 3:00 pm. It is also a Hometown Heroes game, all active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and frontline healthcare workers can have a free meal on us. The coupon will be available at the gates or Guest Services.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.

