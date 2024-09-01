Lugnuts Wrap up 2024 Home Schedule, Fall to Fort Wayne

LANSING, Mich. - In front of 4,512 in the 2024 home finale, Luke Mann 's second straight game with a home run could not prevent a Lansing Lugnuts (26-34, 58-67) 8-4 loss to the Fort Wayne TinCaps (23-37, 51-75) on Sunday afternoon at Jackson® Field™.

The Nuts now head out to West Michigan to conclude their 28th season with a six-game series from September 3-8.

Mann crushed his eighth High-A home run - matching his total with Single-A Stockton - in the bottom of the fourth inning, tying the score at 1-1.

But Jacob Campbell broke the tie with a two-out, two-run single in the sixth inning off Kade Morris, lifting the TinCaps into a lead they would not relinquish.

Tyler Robertson added a two-out RBI single in the seventh, Rosman Verdugo keyed a three-run eighth with a two-run single, and Addison Kopack tacked on an RBI single in the ninth for insurance, part of a 10-hit Fort Wayne attack.

The Lugnuts, conversely, finished the game with five hits, led by a 2-for-4 showing from Jared Dickey, who finished the scoring with a ninth-inning sacrifice fly.

The game featured eight combined errors, four by each team, leading to three Lugnuts unearned runs and three TinCaps unearned runs.

