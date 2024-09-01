Captains Outpower Kernels 6-3 in Final 2024 Regular-Season Home Game

EASTLAKE, OH - The Lake County Captains (32-26, 73-51) slugged three home runs to beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels (27-33, 64-60) 6-3 in their final regular-season home game on Sunday at Classic Auto Group Park.

The Captains won this week's series 4-2, and the season series 8-4.

Lake County scored in four consecutive innings, beginning with an RBI double in the bottom of the third by RF Wuilfredo Antunez. After Cedar Rapids 1B Rixon Wingrove hit a game-tying RBI double in the top of the fourth, Captains LF Jonah Advincula smashed a two-run home run in the home half of the inning.

In the top of the fifth, Kernels 2B Jose Salas and CF Kyle Hess hit back-to-back home runs off Captains RHP Dylan DeLucia. DeLucia did not record a decision, pitching 4.2 innings, allowing three runs on five hits, fanning four and walking one.

Lake County took the lead for good in the bottom of the fifth when 2B Travis Bazzana, MLB Pipeline's No. 1 Cleveland and No. 12 overall prospect drilled a solo home run for his third Minor League long ball. In the bottom of the sixth, Captains DH Jose Devers muscled a solo home run, and Bazzana hit an RBI single to take a 6-3 lead.

Captains RHP Zach Jacobs (7-3) earned the victory in relief, retiring all four batters faced before being relieved by RHP Jay Driver, who pitched 1.1 innings to earn his seventh hold of the year. LHP Shawn Rapp earned his second save of the season, pitching 1.2 shutout innings and stranding both runners inherited from Driver in the bottom of the eighth.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin their final regular-season series of the year, a six-game road set against the Peoria Chiefs. First pitch for the series-opener on Tuesday night is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. at Dozer Park in Peoria, Illinois.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- Lake County finishes the regular season with a .609 home winning percentage, its highest since at least 2005.

- The Captains' next home game will be Game 2 of the 2024 Midwest League East Division Championship Series on Thursday, September 12 at 6:35 p.m.

- C Jacob Cozart, MLB Pipeline's No. 13 Cleveland prospect, recorded his first Minor League multi-hit game with a pair of singles on Sunday afternoon.

