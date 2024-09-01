Dayton Dragons Daily Playoff Race Update
September 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Dayton Dragons News Release
The Dragons are in first place in the Second Half playoff race in the Midwest League East Division. After Sunday's Dragons win, they are five and one-half games ahead of West Michigan and Great Lakes. There are six games to play.
The Dragons will reach the playoffs if they finish first in the Second Half race. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is two. They need to win one of the remaining six games on their schedule (all at Great Lakes) to clinch a playoff berth.
If the Dragons qualify for the playoffs, they will host the Lake County Captains in game one of the first round on Tuesday, September 10 at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark. The first round is a best-of-three series. The winner of the first round will advance to the Midwest League Championship Series, which is also a best-of-three series. Potential home playoff dates for the Dragons in the second round are September 17 and 18.
Standings updates here: https://www.milb.com/dayton/standings/
