'Caps Close Road Slate with 3rd Straight Win

September 1, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The TinCaps wrapped up their road schedule Sunday afternoon with an 8-4 victory against the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) at Jackson Field. Fort Wayne has won three consecutive games and six of its last eight.

The 'Caps have been on fire offensively of late, and that continued in this game. Fort Wayne (23-37, 51-75) put up 10 hits, including a triple by center fielder Kai Murphy to begin the contest. Two batters later, designated hitter Tyler Robertson plated Murphy on a grounder to shortstop.

Lansing (26-34, 58-67) equalized, 1-1, in the fourth as third baseman Luke Mann launched a solo home run to right field.

The TinCaps retook the lead in the sixth as left fielder Jacob Campbell came through with a two-out, two-run, go-ahead single.

The two sides continued scoring from there, but with Fort Wayne maintaining its advantage.

After the 'Nuts scored an unearned run in the sixth, the 'Caps responded with another two-out RBI hit, this time a Robertson single, to extend their lead to 4-2.

Again the Lugnuts scored un earned run in the seventh. But again in the top of the eighth, the TinCaps added insurance with three runs, including a two-out, two-run single by third baseman Rosman Verdugo (No. 17 Padres prospect) that made it 8-3. Then in the ninth, catcher Addison Kopack contributed yet another two RBI single.

Lansing scratched across another run in the ninth, but got no closer.

Tyler Morgan started a "bullpen day" for the visitors, tossing three scoreless innings.

Robertson extended his hitting streak to nine games. Over the six-game series, he hit .542 (13-for-24) with eight RBIs. He led the Midwest League in those categories for the week. Meanwhile, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño had two hits, including a triple, to extend his hitting streak to eight games.

All nine batters in Fort Wayne's order reached base, with the top eight each recording at least one hit.

Since Aug. 22, over their last 10 games, the 'Caps lead all 30 High-A teams in batting average (.295).

Next Game: Tuesday, Sept. 3 vs. South Bend (6:35pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 8 Padres prospect)

Cubs Probable Starter: RHP Grant Kipp

