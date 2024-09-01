Cubs Blank Loons 2-0 to Wrap up Home Slate

South Bend, IN - In the last game at Four Winds Field this season, and the final game before the stadium renovations begin this off-season, the South Bend Cubs did not allow a run. The series finale between the Cubs and Great Lakes Loons finished in shutout fashion, by a final of 2-0, as South Bend won the final three games this week to split the series.

Erian Rodriguez got the start for the Cubs, firing perhaps his most dominant outing at High-A, with five innings of scoreless work, no walks, and five strikeouts.

Very quickly, Rodriguez had a lead to work with. Facing Loons starter Jose Rodriguez, the Cubs pummeled their way to their first lead, thanks to the second home run of the week for Ezequiel Pagan. A big drive over the right field wall found the shrubs to the right of the video board, and Pagan touched them all.

Up 1-0, that was plenty to work with for Rodriguez, who sent the Loons down nearly as quick as they came up, and gave way to the bullpen after five innings. Out of the bullpen, Luis Devers made fast work of Great Lakes, piecing together two scoreless innings, working around a singular base hit and striking out a pair.

Later, in the 6th inning, the Cubs would grab a key run of insurance. Righty Livan Reinoso was working out of the Great Lakes bullpen, and he walked Jefferson Rojas to begin the 6th inning. Jordan Nwogu then slapped a single to right field on a hit-and-run, and Rojas went to third. With runners at the corners, Reinoso roofed a wild pitch over the catcher's head, allowing Rojas to score.

After Devers' scoreless pair of frames, lefty Mitchell Tyranski entered, facing his former team in the Loons as a former Los Angeles Dodgers prospect. In two shutout innings of his own, Tyranski picked up strikeouts on five of the six outs he recorded, and closed the game.

Chicago Cubs first-round pick Cam Smith came up with another solid day, finishing 1/3 with a walk. He has hits in all six games he has played with the South Bend Cubs. His batting average at High-A is .455.

Now with the home schedule finished, the Cubs will wrap up the regular season on the road when they travel to Fort Wayne to take on the TinCaps on Tuesday night. It will be the first of six games versus Fort Wayne on Tuesday after the Labor Day off day.

