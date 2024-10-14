Sky Carp & FNBT to Host Women in Business Luncheon

October 14, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp, in conjunction with founding partner First National Bank and Trust, will host the Third Annual Women in Business Luncheon on Thursday, November 7.

The luncheon, which will be free and open to the general public, will feature a panel discussion moderated by Sky Carp Vice President of Entertainment Maria Valentyn. Those in attendance will also be able to participate in a Q&A session with the panelists.

"We're extremely excited to work with First National Bank and Trust to bring this event back in 2024," Valentyn said. "We feel that it's extremely important to highlight the many amazing women that are making an impact on the local business community."

Don O'Day, President & Chief Executive Officer of First National Bank and Trust greatly anticipates the 2024 event.

"We're honored to recognize the contributions and achievements of women in business throughout our area." said O'Day. "As a founding partner of ABC Supply Stadium and the exclusive bank of the Beloit Sky Carp, FNBT is proud to support our community and celebrate the diverse talent that makes it a thriving place."

Doors to the event will open at 11:30 a.m., with the panel beginning at noon and the event concluding at 1:30 p.m.

Speakers and the full panel will be announced soon!

To RSVP, fans can go to skycarp.com and fill out the form listed under the Events tab, or follow this link.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from October 14, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.