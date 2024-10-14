2024 Chiefs Hurler Mathews Named Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year

PEORIA, IL - Quinn Mathews added to his long list of accolades on Monday when the 2024 Chiefs southpaw was named the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year.

Mathews, who was recently named Minor League Baseball's Pitching Prospect of the Year, finished the season with 202 strikeouts to pace all of MiLB. Dating back to 1962, Mathews' 202 whiffs rank tied for seventh most in a single season by a Cardinals farmhand. Since 2011, only Mathews and current Diamondbacks starter Brandon Pfaadt have recorded 200 strikeouts in a minor-league season.

The 24-year-old made just seven starts for the Chiefs, including six quality starts, posting a 3-1 record with a 2.68 ERA. In his High-A debut on May 18, Mathews dazzled against West Michigan, scattering just one run over seven innings while punching out 11. Mathews whiffed 58 batters over 43 2/3 innings in his short stint with the Chiefs, good for an 11.9 K/9.

All told, Mathews went 8-5 with a 2.76 ERA over 26 starts between four Cardinals affiliates. Following his time in Peoria, the former Stanford star logged a 2.41 ERA in nine starts with Double-A Springfield and was named the Texas League Pitcher of the Month for August. Mathews wrapped up his rapid rise through the Cardinals system by making four starts for Triple-A Memphis.

"Quinn quickly rose through our system in dominating fashion," said John Mozeliak, Cardinals President of Baseball Operations in a statement.

Mathews finished the year as a Top 100 prospect per multiple scouting outlets. Both Baseball America and MLB Pipeline rank Mathews as the Cardinals No. 3 prospect.

For the third consecutive season, the Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Year spent time with the Chiefs. Mathews joins last year's winner Max Rajcic and 2022 honoree Gordon Graceffo as recent Chiefs to win the award.

