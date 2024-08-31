Chiefs Take Second Straight Over Carp

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - The Sky Carp had plenty of opportunities and some standout performances Saturday night, but fell short 8-4 to Peoria at ABC Supply Stadium in front of a fantastic crowd of 3,005 fans.

The Sky Carp out-hit the Chiefs 11-10, but left 12 men on base to fall behind three games to two in the six-game series.

The Chiefs broke open a tight game in the fourth inning, scoring four runs to take a 5-0 lead. They added another in the sixth before Ryan Ignoffo broke the scoring barrier with an RBI single to make it 6-1.

Gage Miller singled in a run in the sixth inning to cut the lead to 6-2, but the Chiefs added two more runs in the bottom of the frame to make it 8-2.

Ignoffo struck again in the eighth, nailing a two-run single to account for the final margin.

NOTABLE:

The Sky Carp will finish their regular season Sunday afternoon with Sam Loizzo Day, as the celebrate the life of one of the area's most beloved residents.

The National Anthem was performed by Adelai Whitlock, a young saxophonist who always manages to delight the home crowd.

Jim Nohr of Nohr LLC threw out the first pitch and was responsible for the fantastic post-game fireworks display.

Employees of the game were Katie, Mike, Alexis Miracle and Lowell.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.