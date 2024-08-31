Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Saturday (7:05 PM vs. West Michigan)

Saturday, August 31, 2024 l Game # 59 (125)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (32-25, 63-60) at Dayton Dragons (36-22, 70-54)

LH Joe Miller (3-4, 4.30) vs. RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 9.30)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the fifth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place, three and one-half games ahead of West Michigan and four games ahead of Great Lakes in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half) with eight games to play. The Dragons "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth is five.

Last Game: Friday : West Michigan 7, Dayton 2. The Whitecaps scored four runs in the third inning and two more in the fourth to take a commanding 6-1 lead. Cade Hunter led an 8-hit Dayton attack with two hits including a double and a run scored. Ethan O'Donnell and Hector Rodriguez also had two hits.

Current Series (August 27-Sept. 1 vs. West Michigan) : Dayton is 1-3 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .223 batting average (29 for 130); 3.5 runs/game (14 R, 4 G); 3 home runs; 3 stolen bases; 7.00 ERA (36 IP, 28 ER); 5 errors.

Team Notes

While going 15-6 over their last 21 games, the Dragons lead the MWL in runs, home runs, and stolen bases.

Dayton is 21-8 in one-run games (15-4 at home). They are 21-10 at home overall in the second half. Overall in 2024, they are 22-10 at home when scoring first, 34-9 when scoring at least four runs. They are 16-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 45-11 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (7,998), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,224).

Terrific Trio : In the month of August, the Dragons are 17-8. Cam Collier, Leo Balcazar, and Ethan O'Donnell all rank in the top-5 in the MWL in RBI for the month. Here are their stat lines in August: O'Donnell : Batting .364, 6 HR, 21 RBI. Balcazar : Batting .333, 5 HR, 21 RBI. Collier : Batting .329, 5 HR, 20 RBI.

Player Notes

Leo Balcazar over his last 32 games: 43 for 127 (.339), 6 HR, 7 2B, 1 3B, 26 RBI, 4 SB.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 29 games: 44 for 118 (.373), 6 HR, 6 2B, 4 3B, 22 RBI. O'Donnell has a nine-game hitting streak, batting .429 (15 for 35) with four home runs and 9 RBI with 3 SB.

Cam Collier over his last 26 games: 29 for 83 (.349), 6 HR, 23 RBI, 7 2B, 1 3B, 26 BB.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 8 games: 14 for 37 (.378), 3 2B, 1 3B.

New Dragons catcher/first baseman John Michael Faile finished his five-year college career at North Greenville University as the all-time leader in home runs and RBI for the NCAA Division II level, hitting over .400 two times and winning his conference's triple crown once. Faile hit home runs in each of his first three games with the Dragons including a grand slam in his third game.

Arij Fransen over his last 12 G: 1.30 ERA, 34.2 IP, 5 R.

John Murphy has allowed earned runs in only two of 26 appearances since May 1. His 1.88 ERA in 2024 is seventh among MWL pitchers with 35+ IP.

Brody Jessee over his last 6 G: 13.1 IP, 9 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 0.00 ERA.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 8 GS, 5-1, 2.09 ERA, 43 IP, 24 H, 8 R, 10 ER, 10 BB, 44 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Sunday, Sept. 1 (1:05 pm): West Michigan RH Carlos Marcano (3-10, 3.71) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (3-4, 4.76)

Monday, Sept. 2 (4:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Tuesday, Sept. 3: Off Day

Wednesday, Sept 4 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

Thursday, Sept. 5 (7:05 pm): Dayton TBA at Great Lakes TBA

