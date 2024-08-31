Chiefs Best Sky Carp Behind Moore's Historic Night

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT, WI - Peoria shortstop Brody Moore did something that hasn't been done in professional baseball this season in Friday's 4-3 win over the Beloit Sky Carp.

Moore recorded four hits and swiped five bases, tying a single-game franchise record. Moore is the only player this season, regardless of level, to log four hits and five stolen bases in a single game. The feat had not been accomplished at any level since August 27, 2022, when Jay Allen II also recorded four hits and five stolen bases for a fellow Midwest League club, the Dayton Dragons.

The five stolen bases tied Pablo Ozuna's single-game record, set on July 1, 1998 against Wisconsin. Ozuna went on to play in 309 MLB games over eight seasons.

As for the game, the Chiefs promptly scored Moore in the top of the first inning, when Tre Richardson doubled past a diving Tony Bullard at third to stretch the Chiefs out to a 1-0 lead.

In the third, Moore scored again on a unique trip around the bases. After a single, Moore stole second, third and home to extend the Chiefs lead to 2-0. Peoria later loaded the bases in the inning, but could not add on any additional runs against Beloit reliever Yeuris Jimenez, who entered for an injured Emmett Olson.

Peoria starter Pete Hansen was sharp through two scoreless innings. Beloit scratched a run in the bottom of the third on a Wilfredo Lara single.

With seven strikeouts through five, Hansen returned to the mound in the bottom of the sixth. Sky Carp first baseman Brock Vradenberg, who homered twice last night, led off the inning with a long home run to tie the score, 2-2. Hansen departed with a no decision.

Beloit grabbed their first lead in the bottom of the seventh on an RBI single by Yiddi Cappe to make it 3-2.

In the eighth, after being blanked by the Beloit bullpen, the Chiefs took the lead back for good. With two outs in the inning, Miguel Villarroel doubled inside the bag at first to score Richardson, tying the game at 3-3. The next batter, Brayden Jobert, singled home Villarroel to give the Chiefs a 4-3 advantage. Moore added his fourth hit and his fifth swipe in the inning, but Peoria could not add on.

Peoria loaded the bases in the ninth before a strikeout ended the inning. Chiefs closer Osvaldo Berrios, who needed just one pitch to get the final out of the eighth, stranded the tying and winning runs on base in the ninth to end the ballgame. It was his eighth save of the season.

The Chiefs remain two games back of Quad Cities for a playoff spot with eight games remaining in the regular season.

Game Five of this week's series in Beloit is scheduled for 6:35 p.m. on Saturday.

