Season High for Hits, Friday Win

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Kai Murphy, Devin Ortiz, and Tyler Robertson each had four knocks as the TinCaps tallied a season-high 19 hits in a 10-6 win over the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate) Friday night at Jackson Field. With stats readily available back to 2005, this is the first time Fort Wayne has had three players with at least four hits in the same game.

The 'Caps (21-37, 49-75) had their highest hit total since a 22-hit game on June 19, 2022, which also came in Lansing.

The TinCaps put up two runs in the first and added four with two outs in the second to take a commanding 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, starting pitcher Braden Nett (No. 20 Padres prospect) worked five innings of one-run ball with five strikeouts.

Though the Lugnuts (26-32, 58-65) pulled to within slam range at 6-2 in the seventh, the 'Caps stretched their advantage to 10-2 with a run in the eighth and three more in the ninth.

Lansing showed a pulse in the ninth with four runs before it ended.

All nine Fort Wayne batters had at least one hit. Robertson, the left fielder, drove in the first run and finished with a game-high three RBIs. Designated hitter Ethan Long plated a pair himself, as did Ortiz, the first baseman.

Of the TinCaps' 19 hits, 17 were singles. Ortiz and catcher Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) both doubled. Salas ranks third in the Midwest League with 26 doubles this season.

