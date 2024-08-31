'Caps Prevail in Tight Road Game

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - In their Midwest League-high 42nd one-run game of the season, the TinCaps beat the Lansing Lugnuts (A's affiliate), 3-2, on Saturday night at Jackson Field.

Fort Wayne (22-37, 50-75) put up a pair of runs in the first and another in the second.

Designated hitter Ethan Salas (No. 1 Padres prospect) opened the scoring with an RBI single to plate left fielder Tyler Robertson, who had singled and stolen second base. Salas leads the team with 49 RBIs on the season. Later in the first, second baseman Nerwilian Cedeño knocked a two-out, run-scoring single.

Then in the second, Robertson came through with a two-out RBI single to plate catcher Colton Bender, who had singled earlier and advanced to third on a Kai Murphy single.

Jose Reyes, in his first High-A start, worked four scoreless innings. Eric Yost followed with four innings, and four strikeouts, to earn the win.

Lansing (26-33, 58-66) didn't score until tallying a run in the seventh. Lugnuts third baseman Luke Mann hit a leadoff homer in the bottom of the ninth to make it 3-2, but Manuel Castro held on for his 11th save of the season - third most in the Midwest League.

Third baseman Devin Ortiz had a game-high three hits, including a double, a night after he posted a career-high four knocks.

Robertson extended his hitting streak to eight games, with multiple hits in seven of them, including Saturday.

Next Game: Sunday, Sept. 1 @ Lansing (1:05pm)

TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Tyler Morgan

Lugnuts Probable Starter: RHP Kade Morris (No. 19 A's prospect)

