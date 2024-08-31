Dragons Erase 3-Run Deficit, Get "Walk-off" Win to Cut Magic Number to Three

Dayton, Ohio -John Michael Faile's infield single brought in Ethan O'Donnell from third base with the winning run with one out in the bottom of the ninth inning as the Dayton Dragons erased a three-run deficit to defeat the West Michigan Whitecaps 8-7 on Saturday night. With the win, the Dragons cut their "magic number" to clinch a playoff berth to three with seven games remaining.

View the game-winning play here: https://twitter.com/DragonsBaseball/status/1830070152659935457

A crowd of 8,227 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

The win increased the Dragons lead in the playoff race to four and one-half games over West Michigan and five games over Great Lakes, which lost on Friday. The Dragons will play their final regular season home game on Sunday afternoon before beginning a six-game road series against Great Lakes on Monday afternoon.

Game Summary:

West Michigan scored single runs in each of the first two innings to jump out to a 2-0 lead, but the Whitecaps left the bases loaded in both innings and let an opportunity escape to take command of the game.

The Dragons trailed 2-0 in the bottom of the fourth when Leo Balcazar opened the inning with a base hit to right field, and Cam Collier followed with a long home run to center field to tie the game at 2-2. The homer was Collier's 20th of the season.

Immediately after Collier's home run, John Michael Faile tripled to the wall in right-center field, and with one out, Carter Graham blasted a home run to left field to give Dayton a 4-2 lead.

But West Michigan responded with five runs against Dragons reliever Arij Fransen in the fifth inning, keyed by a three-run double by Jim Jarvis, as they took a 7-4 lead.

Dayton's Hector Rodriguez led off the bottom of the seventh with a solo home run to right field, his 12th homer of the year, to make it 7-5.

In the eighth, the Dragons put runners at second and third with no outs, then got back-to-back sacrifice flies from Connor Burns and Hector Rodriguez to tie the game at 7-7.

After Dragons reliever Simon Miller pitched a perfect top of the ninth inning, the Dragons went to work in the bottom of the ninth. Ethan O'Donnell was hit by a pitch to start the inning. O'Donnell then stole second and advanced to third on the same play when the catcher's throw skipped into center field. With the winning run at third, Balcazar struck out for the first out of the inning, and Collier was intentionally walked. Faile then hit a hard ground ball along the third base line. West Michigan third baseman Izaac Pacheco made a good backhanded stop of the grounder and made a quick off-balance throw to the plate, but O'Donnell beat the tag to end the game. It was the Dragons sixth "walk-off" win of the season.

Dragons reliever Dylan Simmons was exceptional over three and two-thirds innings to give the club the chance to come from behind. Simmons allowed just one base runner, a single, before giving way to Miller for the ninth inning.

The Dragons finished with 11 hits. O'Donnell extended his hitting streak to 10 straight games with a bunt single in the fifth, his 14th bunt hit of the year. O'Donnell later singled to center, his second hit of the night. Faile also had two hits including the game-winner. It was a three-homer night for the Dragons, including two-run shots by Collier and Graham and a solo homer by Rodriguez.

Up Next: The Dragons (37-22, 71-54) host West Michigan (32-26, 63-61) in the last game of the six-game series on Sunday afternoon at 1:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Gabriel Aguilera (3-4, 4.76) will start for Dayton against West Michigan's Carlos Marcano (3-10, 3.71). The is the final home game of the 2024 regular season. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

