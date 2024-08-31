Pitcher Guante Promoted to Triple-A
August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:
- Pitcher Wander Guante promoted to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)
The updated Lansing roster now has 26 active players and three players on the Injured List.
Guante, 24, posted a 1-3 record with a 5.22 ERA in 14 appearances (7 starts) spanning 50 innings, striking out 35 while walking 22 in his first season with the Lugnuts. Earlier in the year, he had enjoyed a stint at Double-A Midland.
The Lugnuts (26-32, 58-65) enter their final home weekend of the season, holding Fan Appreciation Night tonight against Fort Wayne with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.
