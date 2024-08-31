Pitcher Guante Promoted to Triple-A

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- Pitcher Wander Guante promoted to Las Vegas (Triple-A - Pacific Coast League)

The updated Lansing roster now has 26 active players and three players on the Injured List.

Guante, 24, posted a 1-3 record with a 5.22 ERA in 14 appearances (7 starts) spanning 50 innings, striking out 35 while walking 22 in his first season with the Lugnuts. Earlier in the year, he had enjoyed a stint at Double-A Midland.

The Lugnuts (26-32, 58-65) enter their final home weekend of the season, holding Fan Appreciation Night tonight against Fort Wayne with postgame LAFCU Fireworks. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch. For tickets or more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from August 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.