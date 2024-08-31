Loons Homer Twice but Fall 7-4 to Cubs

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - South Bend Cubs (49-76) (22-36) pitching struck out nine Great Lakes Loons (65-57) (31-26) in a 7-4 win on a 79-degree clear skied Saturday night at Four Winds Field.

- Both starters Christian Romero and Jaxon Wiggins went five innings, with the opposition scoring only in the second inning.

- Jordan Thompson went yard in the second inning with two outs. It was Thompson's second of the week and fifth overall.

- The Cubs scored three runs, two singles and a walk started the inning. Then with one out, Pedro Ramirez hit a RBI single and Cam Smith a two-run single to make it 3-1.

- Until the ninth, the Loons were held to two hits. Nick Biddison singled in the fifth. Three Wiggins' strikeouts followed.

- In the bottom of the seventh, South Bend took advantage of a Great Lakes error to score two runs. A infield single and throwing error on a double steal aided two runs. Carson Hobbs did strikeout three in the inning.

- After a strikeout to start the eighth inning, Hobbs was taken out due to an apparent injury. Outfielder Juan Alonso took over.

- The Cubs scored two additional runs off Alonso in the eighth.

- Down six in the top of the ninth, Kyle Nevin and Jake Gelof singled aboard. With two outs, Nick Biddison capped off August, a month where he netted a 1.039 OPS in 64 at-bats, with a three-run homer. Biddison's second longball of the series.

Rounding Things Out

With a Dayton win, Great Lakes is five games back of first place, with seven games remaining this season.

Up Next

The Loons and Cubs wrap up their series tomorrow Sunday, September 1st. The first pitch is at 7:05 pm.

