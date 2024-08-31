Rivas's Walk-off RBI Single Leads Captains to 4-3 Win Over Kernels

EASTLAKE, OH - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (31-26, 72-51) defeated the Cedar Rapids Kernels (27-32, 64-59) by a score of 4-3 at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Captains C Kevin Rivas hit a walk-off RBI single to seal the Lake County victory.

The 21-year-old entered the contest in the top of the third inning, after C Johnny Tincher was hit with a foul tip behind the plate and left the game. Rivas immediately made an impact in his first at-bat of the night, hitting a game-tying RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Two batters later, SS Angel Genao, MLB Pipeline's No. 6 Cleveland and No. 90 overall prospect, hit a two-out, two-run double to put the Captains ahead 3-1.

Cedar Rapids cut into its deficit the following half-inning when SS Kaelen Culpepper, MLB Pipeline's No. 7 Minnesota prospect, hit a solo home run to make it a 3-2 contest. This was the 2024 first-round pick's first career High-A home run.

The Kernels eventually tied the game in the top of the ninth inning, when 3B Rubel Cespedes recorded a pinch-hit RBI double down the right field line. However, after he was caught stealing third base, Lake County RHP Allan Hernández (1-3) struck out Cedar Rapids RF Misael Urbina to keep the game tied entering the home half of the frame.

Captains starting RHP Carter Spivey (ND) pitched six innings, allowing three hits, two earned runs, and two walks, while throwing six strikeouts in 83 pitches (54 strikes). LHP Adam Tulloch then followed with a pair of scoreless frames out of the Lake County bullpen, earning his fourth hold of the season. The left-hander allowed two hits and two walks, while throwing three strikeouts.

First pitch for the finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Kernels is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 1 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids run the bases. Lake County will also be celebrating Cavs Day.

The contest will be broadcast on the Bally Live app and MiLB.TV, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- C Kevin Rivas recorded his second multi-hit and multi-RBI game of the season, and first of each in his High-A career. The 21-year-old also tallied two hits for Single-A Lynchburg on June 20 at Charleston (Single-A, Tampa Bay), and two RBI for Single-A Lynchburg on August 10 at Fayetteville (Single-A, Houston).

- INF Angel Genao ranks tied for fourth in MiLB with 36 doubles this season across Lake County (22) and Single-A Lynchburg (14). Since being promoted from Single-A Lynchburg on June 3, the 20-year-old leads the Midwest League in batting average (.320), doubles (22), and hits (79).

- RHP Carter Spivey recorded his 10th quality start of the season on Saturday night. This mark is tied for the Midwest League lead with Fort Wayne LHP Jagger Haynes and Peoria RHP Hancel Rincon.

