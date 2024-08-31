Quad Cities Wins Fourth-Straight, Takes Lead in Western Division

August 31, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Appleton, Wisconsin - The Quad Cities River Bandits passed the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers on both the scoreboard and in the standings Saturday, topping the Brewers' affiliate for the fourth-consecutive ballgame, 7-2, and moving into first place in the second half Midwest League West Division.

Just as they did Friday, Quad Cities took a first-inning lead and did so during the game's first at-bat, as Justin Johnson launched the club's third leadoff home run of the season off Wisconsin starter Will Rudy.

Four batters later, Carson Roccaforte struck for his first of two RBI-triples on the night, driving in a pair, before scoring on Shervyen Newton's sacrifice-fly for a 4-0 River Bandits' lead.

Hunter Owen only allowed one run in his 3.0-inning start, a solo homer to Eduardo Garcia in the bottom of the third, but not before Roccaforte drove in Nivens with his second triple off Rudy in the top half.

Reliever Hunter Patteson took over for Owen in the fourth and extended a scoreless-innings streak to 11.2 with a 3.0-frame "piggyback start." The left-hander saw his cushion grow to five in the sixth when Roccaforte notched an RBI-single for his third hit and fourth RBI of the night.

Spencer Nivens got the Bandits to seven runs in the seventh, launching his minor league-leading 13th August homer off Major League rehabber and former River Bandit right-hander, Enoli Paredes.

Chase Isbell got Quad Cities to the ninth on the hill, tossing 2.0-scoreless frames with three strikeouts, while A.J. Block gave up a concession run on a double play ball in the ninth, but closed out the series-clinching victory.

Patteson (2-4) earned the win for Quad Cities in his fourth-straight scoreless outing, while Will Rudy (5-8) struck out four, but allowed five runs in 5.0 innings.

The River Bandits conclude their final regular season road trip Sunday afternoon and send Oscar Rayo (5-0, 2.14) to the hill opposite fellow southpaw Mark Manfredi (6-2, 3.59). First pitch at Fox Cities Stadium is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.

