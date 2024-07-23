Vogel's Two-Run Double Walks-off Captains, 4-3

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (45-45) (11-13) notched their sixth walk-off win of 2024, with a Jake Vogel two-run automatic double in the bottom of the ninth clinching a 4-3 victory over the Lake County Captains (54-36) (13-11) on a 73-degree cloudy Tuesday night at Dow Diamond.

- Down 3-2 entering the bottom of the ninth, Jake Gelof walked with one out. Jordan Thompson then snapped his bat on a groundball to short. It was misplayed putting two on. Jake Vogel, with the infield and outfield in, knocked one to the track.

- Vogel's double was the second for him on the night. It was his first walk-off hit as a Loon in his 176th game with Great Lakes.

- Lake County broke a 2-2 tie with a Maick Collado RBI single in the eighth. It scored Guy Lipscomb, who stole third base.

- Great Lakes' opened the scoring in the third. Josue De Paula and Thayron Liranzo each ripped 109+ knocks. Liranzo's was an RBI double, hit 111 mph.

- Jake Vogel's first double opened the fifth. De Paula's second frozen rope single, tied the game at two. It was hit at 109 mph.

- Jacob Meador started for Great Lakes, working five innings. He struck out four. Lake County had a three-hit two-run fourth inning. The right-hander completed his third five-inning appearance in his last four games pitched.

- Brandon Neeck worked 1.1 scoreless innings, extending his streak to 4.1 straight. He worked a 1-2-3 sixth inning.

- Livan Reinoso earned the win, working around a hit by pitch, stranding the runner on in the ninth.

The Loons won their first Tuesday game in their last 10 tries. Their last Tuesday win was on May 7th.

Tomorrow, Wednesday, July 24th, is game two of the series. It is Paws N Claws Wednesday, with all dogs invited and half-off White Claws. The Loons will also transform into the Malmo Oat Milkers identity for the only time in 2024. The first pitch is 7:05 pm.

