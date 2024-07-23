Dragons Partner with Major League Affiliate for Third "Reds Day at the Dragons"

DAYTON, Ohio - The Dayton Dragons and Cincinnati Reds, the Dragons' major league affiliate, will partner for the third annual "Reds Day at the Dragons" during the Dragons game on Sunday, July 28 at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Fans from across the Miami Valley and Cincinnati area are invited to celebrate the long-time partnership between the two clubs when the Dragons battle the Fort Wayne TinCaps. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 pm.

A special discounted ticket deal is available for Reds Day at the Dragons. For just $25 per ticket ($40 value), fans will receive one Dragons stadium ticket, one Dragons hat, and $5 in Dragons baseball bucks. To purchase, visit: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/Reds24

"Reds Day at the Dragons" will feature former Red Todd Benzinger along with Reds mascots Rosie Red and Mr. Redlegs, Reds Rally Pack, the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame, and vintage players representing the Cincinnati Red Stockings.

In addition to guest appearances, the Dragons' famous in-game entertainment will be Reds focused with Dragons Green Team members joined by Reds Rally Pack members.

Fans will also have the opportunity to participate in a special Reds memorabilia auction. An exclusive raffle will additionally take place, featuring prizes such as Reds tickets.

