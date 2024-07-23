Santiago, Coley Lead Sky Carp to Win

BELOIT -Not even the Midwest League's best team could slow down the Sky Carp Tuesday night.

The Carp rallied from a 2-0 deficit with three runs in the seventh inning to defeat the first-place Timber Rattlers 3-2 in the series opener.

The victory represented the Sky Carp's fifth straight and brought their record to 4-0 after the All-Star break.

Trailing 2-0 in the seventh, Carlos Santiago lined a homer to right field to plate Jorge Caballero and tie the game at 2-2.

After a Chase Luttrell single, Mark Coley lined a double down the left field line that scored Luttrell all the way from first base to give the Carp a 3-2 advantage.

Edgar Sanchez and Xavier Meachem finished things up without incident, with Meachem picking up his seventh save of the season.

Karson Milbrandt got the start and allowed just one run in five innings of work, striking out four Timber Rattlers along the way.

GAME NOTABLES:

