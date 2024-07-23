Beloit Beats Wisconsin With Late Rally Sky Carp Score Three In Seventh To Beat Timber Rattlers 3-2

BELOIT, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a 2-0 lead late in the game against the Beloit Sky Carp on Tuesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. However, some missed opportunities early in the game for Wisconsin allowed a hot Beloit team to rally with the bottom third of their order to score three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat the Rattlers 3-2 in game one of the six-game series between the in-state rivals.

Eduardo Garcia tripled to start the Wisconsin second inning. Felix Valerio gave the Timber Rattlers the lead with an RBI grounder to short.

Beloit (44-44 overall, 14-11 second half) loaded the bases with three straight one-out singles in the bottom of the third inning. Wisconsin starting pitcher Alexander Cornielle got out of the frame with a strikeout and a popup.

Wisconsin (58-32, 16-8) missed on good scoring chances in the fourth and fifth innings. In the fourth, Luke Adams walked, and Matt Wood singled to start the inning, but they were left stranded. In the fifth, Jesús Chirinos doubled to start the frame with Jadher Areinamo and Adams drawing walks with two outs to load the bases. In each inning, Karson Milbrandt, the Beloit starter, worked through the situation without allowing a run.

Both starting pitchers were out after five innings. Milbrandt allowed one run on four hits with four walks and four strikeouts. Cornielle allowed four hits, walked one, and struck out four.

Cornielle has pitched twelve scoreless innings with thirteen strikeouts over three games - two starts - in July. He put himself in line for his seventh win of the season and third win of the month. It looked like he had a pretty good chance of that happening, too.

Especially after the Timber Rattlers cashed in an insurance run in the top of the seventh inning. Eduarqui Fernández walked and stole second. Lara sent Fernández home with a double for a 2-0 lead. However, the Rattlers couldn't cash in Lara and led 2-0 heading to the seventh inning stretch. That would cost them.

Chase Costello, who had worked a scoreless sixth inning, gave up a lead-off single to Jorge Caballero, the number seven hitter in the Beloit lineup, in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Santiago followed with a two-run home run to right to tie the game. Chase Luttrell was next, and he singled. Then, Mark Coley put the Sky Carp up with a double to left to score Luttrell from first.

Wisconsin went down in order in the eighth against Edgar Sanchez. In the ninth, Fernández singled with one out against Xavier Meachem. However, Meachem got Lara to ground into a game-ending double play for his seventh save and Beloit's fifth straight win.

The Timber Rattlers were 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position in the game.

Game two of the series is Wednesday night at ABC Supply Stadium. Yujanyer Herrera (5-1, 3.33) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Noble Meyer (0-2, 4.41) is set to start for the Sky Carp. Game time is 6:35pm at ABC Supply Stadium. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM starting with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show at 6:15pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E WIS 010 000 100 - 2 6 0 BEL 000 000 30x - 3 10 0

HOME RUN: BEL: Carlos Santiago (7th, 1 on in 7th inning off Chase Costello, 0 out)

WP: Ignacio Feliz (4-0) LP: Chase Costello (5-3) SAVE: Xavier Meachem (7)

TIME: 2:35 ATTN: 1,343

