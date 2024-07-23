OSC Weekly Live Event Listings

by Chris Blackmar

July 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)







Baseball bookends the week with four games on Tuesday and nine on a surprisingly busy Monday. Links to all the games listed below can be found at https://freeplaysportshq.com/. You can access each game by going to the site listed by the game below and searching for it, or visiting FreePlay Sports HQ for direct links.

Tuesday's highlight is a Midwest League match-up between the Lansing Lugnuts and West Michigan Whitecaps at 6:35 pm. Next Monday we get action from the Appalachian League and MLB Draft League, including a doubleheader with the Elizabethton River Runners hosting the Greeneville Flyboys starting at 5:30 pm.

A couple of baseball matinees hit our plates on Wednesday. At 11 am, the Mahoning Valley Scrappers meet the Trenton Thunder in the MLB Draft League, and in the International League, it's the Indianapolis Indians and Iowa Cubs at 1:08 pm. AppleTV offers up the MLS All-Star Game for free at 8 pm between the MLS All-Star squad and the Mexican League All-Stars. The International League returns on Thursday afternoon with the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp visiting the Norfolk Tides at 12:05 pm. Thursday also sees the start of the Canadian Football League week with Saskatchewan at Montreal at 7:30 pm on CFL+.

The Leagues Cup, a competition featuring professional soccer squads from the US, Canada, and Mexico, gets going this week, and AppleTV provides plenty of the action for free. On Friday, Atlanta United meets DC United at 8 pm and Pumas takes on Austin FC at 9 pm. The Indoor Football League playoffs kick off on Friday as the Quad City Steamwheelers visit Green Bay to battle the Blizzard at 8:05 pm.

On Saturday, the IFL Playoffs continue with a double header as Massachusetts meets Frisco at 7:05 and Arizona visits Vegas at 10:05 pm. in minor league baseball, both coasts are covered. At 7:05 in the Eastern League, it's the Portland Sea Dogs at the Somerset Patriots and in the Pacific Coast League, the Tacoma Rainiers meet Oklahoma City at 8 pm. Sunday brings plenty of baseball and soccer, with some lacrosse and football thrown into the mix. The day begins in Dayton, as the Dragons host the Fort Wayne TinCaps in Midwest League action. At 3 pm on ABC, the New York Atlas go up against the Philadelphia Waterdogs in the Premier Lacrosse League. More Leagues Cup action closes the day at 10:30 when Leon takes on the Portland Timbers.

Enjoy your week. Enjoy your sports. Enjoy OurSports.

ALL TIMES EST

Tuesday, July 23

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm MWL: Lansing Lugnuts @ West Michigan Whitecaps MiLB

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL



Wednesday, July 24

11:00 am MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

1:08 pm IL: Indianapolis Indians @ Iowa Cubs MiLB

5:30 pm APL: Johnson City Doughboys v Pulaski River Turtles APPY

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

6:35 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ State College Spikes MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Georgia FC v Maryland Bobcats NISA+

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm NISA: Michigan Stars v Savannah Clovers NISA+

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:30 pm IL: Charlotte Knights @ Nashville Sounds Stadium

8:00 pm MLS: All-Star Game - MLS All-Stars v LIGA MX All-Stars AppleTV

9:00 pm NISA: Arizona Monsoon v Los Angeles Force NISA+

10:00 pm NISA: Irvine Zeta FC v Capo FC NISA+



Thursday, July 25

12:05 pm MLBDL: Frederick Keys @ State College Spikes MLBDL

12:05 pm IL: Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp @ Norfolk Tides MiLB

6:30 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:00 pm SL: Birmingham Barons @ Tennessee Smokies MiLB

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Trenton Thunder MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:30 pm CFL: Saskatchewan Roughriders @ Montreal Alouettes CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm TEX: Arkansas Travelers @ Northwest Arkansas Naturals Stadium

8:05 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lincoln SaltDogs AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV



Friday, July 26

6:30 pm APL: Pulsaki River Turtles @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm EL: Altoona Curve @ Erie SeaWolves MiLB

6:35 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:30 pm CFL: Calgary Stampeders @ Ottawa Redblacks CFL+

7:35 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

7:45 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

8:00 pm Leagues Cup: Atlanta United v DC United AppleTV

8:00 pm MLSNP: MNUFC2 v Colorado Rapids 2 YouTube

8:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: Racing Louisville v North Carolina Courage Golazo!

8:05 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

8:05 pm IFL: Quad City Steamwheelers @ Green Bay Blizzard YouTube

8:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

8:06 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

9:00 pm Leagues Cup: Pumas v Austin FC AppleTV

10:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: San Diego Wave v America Golazo!



Saturday, July 27

5:00 pm AA: Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks @ Gary SouthShore RailCats AABTV

6:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

6:30 pm APL: Pulaski River Turtles @ Bluefield Ridge Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Williamsport Crosscutters @ State College Spikes MLBDL

6:35 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Danville Otterbots @ Tri-State Coal Cats APPY

7:00 pm APL: Elizabethton River Runners @ Bristol State Liners APPY

7:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

7:00 pm APL: Kingsport Axmen @ Greeneville Flyboys APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

7:05 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

7:05 pm IFL: Massachusetts Pirates @ Frisco Fighters YouTube

7:05 pm EL: Portland Sea Dogs @ Somerset Patriots MiLB

7:35 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

8:00 pm Leagues Cup: Houston Dynamo v Atlas AppleTV

8:00 pm Leagues Cup: New England Revolution v Mazatlan AppleTV

8:00 pm PCL: Tacoma Rainiers @ Oklahoma City Baseball Club Stadium

8:06 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

9:00 pm Leagues Cup: St. Louis City FC v FC Dallas AppleTV

10:00 pm Leagues Cup: Chivas v San Jose Earthquakes AppleTV

10:05 pm IFL: Arizona Rattlers @ Vegas Knight Hawks YouTube



Sunday, July 28

1:05 pm MWL: Fort Wayne TinCaps @ Dayton Dragons MiLB

2:00 pm AA: Kane County Cougars @ Milwaukee Milkmen AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Chicago Dogs @ Lincoln Saltdogs AABTV

2:05 pm AA: Lake Country DockHounds @ Kansas City Monarchs AABTV

3:00 pm MLBDL: Mahoning Valley Scrappers @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

3:00 pm PLL: New York Atlas @ Philadelphia Waterdogs ABC

3:00 pm IL: Omaha Storm Chasers @ St. Paul Saints Stadium

3:00 pm MLSNP: Toronto FC II v New York Red Bulls II YouTube

4:00 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ West Virginia Black Bears MLBDL

4:05 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

5:05 pm AA: Winnipeg Goldeyes @ Sioux Falls Canaries AABTV

6:00 pm MLSNP: FC Cincinnati 2 v Chicago Fire II YouTube

6:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: NJ/NY Gotham v Washington Spirit Golazo!

7:00 pm MLSNP: Real Monarchs v Whitecaps FC 2 YouTube

7:05 pm IFL: San Diego Strike Force @ Bay Area Panthers YouTube

7:06 pm AA: Sioux City Explorers @ Cleburne Railroaders AABTV

8:00 pm Femenil Summer Cup: Houston Dash v Tigres Golazo!

8:00 pm MLSNP: Houston Dynamo 2 v LAFC 2 YouTube

8:00 pm Leagues Cup: New York City FC v Queretaro AppleTV

10:30 pm Leagues Cup: Leon v Portland Timbers AppleTV



Monday, July 29

5:30 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

6:35 pm MLBDL: Trenton Thunder @ Williamsport Crosscutters MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Bluefield Ridge Runners @ Kingsport Axmen APPY

7:00 pm APL: Bristol State Liners @ Johnson City Doughboys APPY

7:00 pm APL: Burlington Sock Puppets @ Danville Otterbots APPY

7:00 pm APL: Greeneville Flyboys @ Elizabethton River Runners APPY

7:00 pm MLBDL: State College Spikes @ Frederick Keys MLBDL

7:00 pm APL: Tri-State Coal Cats @ Pulaski River Turtles APPY

7:05 pm MLBDL: West Virginia Black Bears @ Mahoning Valley Scrappers MLBDL





