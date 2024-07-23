Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Tuesday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Tuesday, July 23, 2024 l Game # 25 (91)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-15, 37-53) at Dayton Dragons (14-10, 48-42)

RH Dylan Lesko (1-8, 6.03) vs. LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.05)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the first game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Season Series between Dayton and Fort Wayne: Dayton 7, Fort Wayne 5 (at Day Air Ballpark: Fort Wayne 4, Dayton 2).

Streaks : The Dragons are 14-7 over their last 21 games. They are 35-23 (.603) over their last 58 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Sunday : Dayton 4, West Michigan 2. The Dragons avoided being swept in the series and held onto first place with the win. Hector Rodriguez had three hits and two RBI while Jay Allen II had two hits including a double and drove in the tie-breaking run in the seventh with an RBI single. Dragons starter Gabriel Aguilera tossed five scoreless innings. Closer John Murphy recorded the final four outs to earn his fifth save.

Last Series (July 19-21 at West Michigan) : Dayton went 1-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .122 batting average (11 for 90); 1.3 runs/game (4 R, 3 G); 0 home runs; 4 stolen bases; 3.60 ERA (25 IP, 10 ER); 3 errors.

Previous Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .246 batting average (41 for 167); 4.8 runs/game (29 R, 6 G); 3 home runs; 14 stolen bases; 3.46 ERA (52 IP, 20 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 30-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 44-27 (.620) in nights games; 4-15 (.211) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,048), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona has not allowed a hit over his last two starts. He has become just the second pitcher in all Minor League Baseball in 2024 to have back-to-back starts of at least five innings without allowing a hit (thanks to Luke Henne of the Reds for this note). Records are not readily available on this feat. In 2006, Dayton's Johnny Cueto allowed no hits in five innings on May 13 and allowed just one hit in his next start in seven innings.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 16 outings: 21.1 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 26 SO, 0.42 ERA.

Starter T.J. Sikkema over his last three outings: 15 IP, 10 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 BB, 16 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first six outings since being called up from Daytona: 11.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 19.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Starter Jose Franco over his last three starts: 10 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Cam Collier was selected as the MVP of the 2024 All-Star Futures Game (Larry Doby Award) on July 13 in Arlington, Texas. Collier hit a home run in the game.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Wednesday, July 24 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (3-6, 3.16) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.76)

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 4.30) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Friday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-1, 8.71) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez (2-3, 2.95) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

