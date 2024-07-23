Dayton's Hector Rodriguez Blasts Two Home Runs Including Grand Slam as Dragons Win, 12-7

Dayton, Ohio - Dayton's Hector Rodriguez blasted two home runs including a grand slam and drove in six runs as the Dragons defeated the Fort Wayne TinCaps 12-7 on Tuesday night. The Dragons established home game season highs for runs in a game and home runs in a game with the win. They hit four home runs as a team.

A crowd of 7,525 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Rodriguez became the first Dayton player to drive in six runs in a game since Quin Cotton on June 5, 2021 at Lake County.

"I was focused on good contact to help the team win," said Rodriguez, through translator Jefry Sierra, the Dragons bench coach.

"We've been holding each other accountable each game. We've been making adjustments little by little, day by day."

With the win, the Dragons increased their lead over West Michigan in the second half playoff race to two and one-half games with 41 games still to play. Dayton improved their second half record to 15-10 (8-2 at home).

Game Summary :

The game featured plenty of scoring in the early innings. Fort Wayne scored two runs in the top of the first inning before the Dragons tied the game in the bottom of the first on a two-run home run by Hector Rodriguez, his first of the night.

The Dragons took the lead with four runs in the second inning. Ethan O'Donnell walked to start the inning and raced around to third on a hit by Victor Acosta. Cade Hunter lined a double off the right field fence to drive in O'Donnell and give the Dragons a 3-2 lead. Yan Contreras followed with a long home run to left field, a three-run shot, to give the Dragons a 6-2 lead.

Fort Wayne responded with a solo home run by Nick Vogt in the third to cut the Dragons lead to 6-3. But the Dragons responded with a big inning in the sixth. Hunter reached on an error and after singles by Contreras and Carlos Jorge to load the bases, Rodriguez launched a grand slam home run to make it 10-3. It was the first grand slam of the year for the Dragons, and the ninth homer of the year for Rodriguez.

Fort Wayne tried to battle back, scoring four runs in the top of the eighth to make it 10-7. Dayton reliever Brody Jessee entered the game with the tying run in the on-deck circle and got a ground out to end the inning and preserve the lead.

In the bottom of the eighth, Jorge belted a two-run home run, his 11th homer of the year, to build the Dragons lead to 12-7. Jessee pitched a scoreless ninth for the save.

The Dragons finished with 10 hits. Their four home runs in the game matched a team season high, but marked their highest total in a home game. Jorge reached base five times with two hits, two walks, and a catcher's interference. He scored three runs. Contreras also had two hits while driving in three.

The victory went to starting pitcher T.J. Sikkema (3-2), who went the first five innings, allowing three runs on five hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

