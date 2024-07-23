Carrasco Lands on IL

July 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lansing Lugnuts News Release







The Lansing Lugnuts announced the following roster changes, in conjunction with the Oakland Athletics:

- DEACTIVATE: Pitcher Luis Carrasco placed on the 7-day Injured List

- REMOVE: Infielder Joshwan Wright transferred to the Arizona Complex League A's for rehab stint

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and two players on the Injured List.

The Nuts play the first of six games at West Michigan at 6:35 p.m. tonight, returning to Lansing next on July 30 to open a six-game homestand with Dayton. For more information, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 23, 2024

Carrasco Lands on IL - Lansing Lugnuts

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.