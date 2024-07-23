Clark Gets First High-A Hit in 5-1 Defeat

July 23, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Top Detroit Tigers prospects Max Clark and Kevin McGonigle made their much-anticipated West Michigan Whitecaps debuts, but the story become opposing pitching as part of a 5-1 loss to the Lansing Lugnuts in front of 7,346 fans Tuesday night at LMCU Ballpark.

West Michigan struggled to find any offensive momentum, totaling just three base hits and only garnering two hitless chances with runners in scoring position in the defeat. Meanwhile, Clark added his first base hit as a Whitecap with a single in the eighth, while McGonigle reached base via a sixth inning walk in the defeat.

Lansing grabbed the lead in the second inning as first baseman Will Simpson blasted a solo home run to center, putting the Lugnuts on top 1-0. Meanwhile, Lansing starter Chen Zhang-Ao Zhuang was spotless on the mound, allowing just one run through four scoreless frames on the bump as Lansing added another pair of runs in the top of the fifth as outfielder Ryan Lasko added an RBI double before a throwing error allowed another run to cross - increasing their lead to 3-0. The Whitecaps had their best chance in the bottom of the sixth, loading the bases with two outs before Eddys Leonard grounded out to end the threat. West Michigan finally broke through in the bottom of the eighth as Luke Gold crossed the plate on a fielder's choice groundout by Seth Stephenson, trimming the Lugnuts lead to 4-1. Lansing added an insurance tally in the ninth on an RBI single by Lasko before closer Hunter Breault retired the side in the ninth inning - sending West Michigan to the series-opening loss.

The Lugnuts improve to 12-13 in the second half and 44-46 overall, while the Whitecaps fall to 12-11 in the second half and 43-46 overall. Pontes (2-7) collects his second win, giving up one run through 3.2 innings pitched as Breault secures his sixth save. Meanwhile, Whitecaps starter Austin Bergner (0-1) suffers his first loss, giving up a run through three innings pitched. The Whitecaps stay in third place in the Midwest League Eastern Division - sitting 2.5 games back of the Dayton Dragons.

UP NEXT

The Whitecaps continue this six-game series against the Lansing Lugnuts on Wednesday afternoon at 12:05 pm. West Michigan sends righty Carlos Marcano to the mound against Top Oakland Athletics Prospect Luis Morales. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 11:50 am on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

