Ferris Fans Seven in Seven Innings, Great Lakes Loses 1-0

July 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Picantes de Lake County (57-36) (16-11) and Pepinillos Picantes del Norte (45-48) (11-16) pitching was elite, with Lake County winning 1-0 on an 80-degree clear Friday night at Dow Diamond.

- Jackson Ferris struck out seven over seven innings. The 20-year-old permitted only five hits, and one run came across.

- Lake County's one run came in the third. Jorge Burgos walked, reached second on a wild pitch, and home on an error.

- 2024's First Overall Draft Pick Travis Bazzana hit a fielder's choice groundout that pushed the run across. Lake County's leadoff hitter struck out twice against Ferris.

- Great Lakes left nine runners on base. The best chance was the seventh. Sam Mongelli and Nelson Quiroz both singled. A walk loaded the bases, but a flyout ended the inning. It was Zach Jacobs' last out, he got the winning decision.

- Out of the Pepinillos Picantes del Norte bullpen, Carson Hobbs and Kelvin Ramirez both tossed a scoreless frame.

- Chris Newell reached three times. He walked twice and singled in the eighth.

- Lake County starter Dylan DeLucia went 3.1 innings scoreless, in his Midwest League debut.

Rounding Things Out

Tonight's 1-0 loss was the second for Great Lakes in five games. The instance before was July 8th, 2022.

Up Next

The Loons have two left, with a series split at stake with two wins. Tomorrow Saturday, July 27th, Great Lakes and Lake County play at 7:05 pm. Saturday is Once Upon a Time Night presented by High Country Jumpers. Dow Diamond transforms into a storybook of possibilities. Postgame will see a Fireworks Loontacular brought to you by the Farm Bureau of Michigan. The night is also Alzheimer's Awareness Night in partnership with the Alzheimer's Association Greater Michigan Chapter.

