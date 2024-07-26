Fort Wayne Shuts Out Dragons on Two Hits to Snap Dayton's Four-Game Winning Streak

Dayton, Ohio - Three Fort Wayne pitchers combined on a two-hit shutout as the TinCaps defeated the Dayton Dragons 3-0 on Friday night. The Fort Wayne win snapped the Dragons four-game winning streak, one short of their season high.

A crowd of 8,198 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

With the loss, the Dragons lead in the East Division second half playoff race was cut to three games over second place Lansing with 38 games to play.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne scored single runs in the second, third, and seventh innings on the way to snapping their six-game losing streak.

Dayton's Carlos Jorge opened the bottom of the first inning with a double to left field and advanced to third on a ground out, but he was stranded at third base, and the Dragons could not push a runner past second base the rest of the night.

The only other Dayton hit after Jorge's first inning double was an infield single by Cam Collier in the sixth inning. The Dragons struggled to make contact over the final three innings as seven of the final eight Dayton hitters went down on strikes.

Dayton starting pitcher Jose Franco, who had not allowed a run over his last 10 innings entering the game, was charged with the loss. He worked four innings, allowing two runs on three hits with one walk and three strikeouts.

The Dayton bullpen pitched effectively over the final five innings. Bryce Hubbart gave up one run in his three innings on the mound, and Brody Jessee worked the final two innings, retiring all six batters he faced.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-11, 51-43) will host Fort Wayne (10-18, 38-56) in the fifth game of the six-game series on Saturday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Connor Overton, a 30-year-old veteran who has started 10 major league games including seven for the Reds, will start for Dayton on a Minor League injury rehab assignment. Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75) will also pitch for Dayton. Fort Wayne's Sam Whiting (0-1, 2.14) will oppose the Dragons. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air: Saturday night's Dragons game will be televised in the Miami Valley on Dayton's CW (channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

