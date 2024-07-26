Clark, 'Caps Stun 'Lugs in 5-4 Comeback

July 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI -Detroit Tigers No. 1 prospect and Top-10 MLB Prospect Max Clark accounted for all five West Michigan Whitecaps runs as part of an improbable ninth-inning rally to stun the Lansing Lugnuts by a final score of 5-4 in front of 8,777 frenzied fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Whitecaps amassed just four hits going into the ninth inning when -- down to their final strike -- saw Clark tie the ballgame with a two-run triple - finishing 3-for-5 with four RBIs and cross the plate as game-winning run when Lugnuts closer Hunter Breault balked to give the 'Caps the win, and complete the thrilling comeback.

Lansing grabbed the lead in the top of the second as designated hitter Sahid Valenzuela added an RBI single before outfielder Jonny Butler followed with an RBI double - jumping in front 2-0. West Michigan responded in the bottom half as Clark plated 'Caps catcher Bennett Lee with an RBI single - trimming the 'Nuts advantage to 2-1. Lansing increased their advantage again in the third as infielder Will Simpson lifted a sacrifice fly into left field, 3-1. Both teams traded runs in the seventh as Butler plated outfielder Cameron Masterman on a sacrifice fly before Clark struck again in the bottom of the seventh, tagging an RBI single into right field and cutting the Lugnuts advantage to 4-2.

Whitecaps reliever Marco Jimenez kept Lansing at bay through the eighth and ninth, tossing two scoreless frames to keep the 'Nuts lead at 4-2. In the bottom of the ninth, third baseman Danny Serretti was hit by a pitch before Lee delivered a single - opening the door for Clark's two-run triple before Breault balked just one strike shy of ending the inning - scoring Clark and sending the Whitecaps to the 5-4 win.

The Whitecaps improve to 13-13 in the second half and 44-48 overall, as the Lugnuts fall to 13-14 in the second half and 45-47 overall. Jimenez (4-1) collects his fourth win of the season while Breault (4-3) suffers his third loss. The Whitecaps collect just their second win this season when trailing past the eighth inning - coming into the ballgame with a 1-40 record in that position.

The Whitecaps battle the Lansing Lugnuts in the fourth game of this six-game series Friday night at 6:35 pm. Righties Colin Fields and Wander Guante face off on the mound. Tune into the broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM ' The Ticket ' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids to catch all the action. Don't miss out on the excitement; get your tickets for all 2024 home contests, or listen to the games live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

