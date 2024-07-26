Quad Cities Walks-off Cedar Rapids for the Second Straight Night, 3-2

Davenport, IA - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth inning, Justin Johnson delivered a two-run walk-off single to lift the River Bandits over the Kernels 3-2 Friday night.

For the fourth straight game to begin the series, Cedar Rapids got on the board first. To begin the top of the fifth, Jay Harry ripped a single, and two batters later came home to score on a Kyle Hess RBI triple to jump the Kernels ahead 1-0. A batter later, Hess came home to score on a Dillon Tatum RBI single to double the lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the sixth, Quad Cities got on the board for the first time. Jared Dickey reached on an error to begin the inning, and after he stole second, he moved to third on a fly out to right and scored on a Carson Roccaforte sacrifice fly to put the River Bandits on the board at 2-1.

But the Kernels' pitching combination of Darren Bowen and Mike Paredes allowed only one unearned run. Bowen got that start and did not allow a run across four innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three. Behind him, Paredes allowed just three hits and the unearned run in four innings with three strikeouts.

It remained a one-run game going to the bottom of the ninth. To begin the inning, a Roccaforte single followed by a walk and bunt hit loaded the bases with no one out. After a strikeout, Justin Johnson looped a two-run single into right field, scoring the game-winning run to top the Kernels 3-2.

The loss is the second straight for the Kernels who fall to 53-39 on the season and 16-12 in the second half. Game five of the six-game series is set for tomorrow at 6:00 with Connor Prielipp on the mound making his season debut opposite Ethan Bosacker.

