Coley's Walk-off Homer Evens Series

July 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Mark Coley led off the bottom of the ninth inning with a home run to left field to lead the Sky Carp to a 5-4 victory over the Timber Rattlers Friday night.

Coley's blast capped a wild back-and-forth affair in front of 2,007 fans on Harry Potter Night at ABC Supply Stadium.

The Carp went in front 2-0 on a two-out, two-run triple by Jake DeLeo in the fourth inning, only to see the Rattlers come back to tie the game in the top of the fifth.

After the Sky Carp regained the lead in the fifth inning thanks to a Wisconsin error, the Rattlers evened the score in the top of the sixth. The pattern repeated itself in the eighth, when Cam Barstad's sacrifice fly in the bottom of the frame put the Carp up 4-3, only to see the Rattlers tie the score in the top of the ninth.

Jacob Miller got the start for the Sky Carp and was terrific, allowing just two runs in five innings. Yeuris Jimenez and Xavier Meachem each threw two innings of relief, which Meachem getting the win to move to 1-2.

GAME NOTABLES:

* Harry Potter Night featured a t-shirt giveaway to the first 500 fans through the gates, which went very quickly.

* The crowd featured several large groups, including those from Apex and North American Clutch & Driveline.

* The Sky Carp will face the Timber Rattlers on Saturday at 6:35 p.m. It will be Make-a-Wish Night at the park, sponsored by ABC Supply. A post-game fireworks show will

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.