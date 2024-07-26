Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne)

Friday, July 26, 2024 l Game # 28 (94)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (9-18, 37-56) at Dayton Dragons (17-10, 51-42)

RH Braden Nett (0-1, 8.71) vs. RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the fourth game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Streaks : The Dragons have won four straight games. They are 17-7 over their last 24 games. They are 38-23 (.623) over their last 61 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a three and one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Thursday : Dayton 4, Fort Wayne 3. Leo Balcazar had three hits, two RBI, and a fine defensive play to end the game with the tying run in scoring position. Dragons reliever Arij Fransen pitched three scoreless innings, working out of two tough jams, for the win. Cam Collier had two hits.

Current Series (July 23-28 vs. Fort Wayne) : Dayton is 3-0 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .260 batting average (25 for 96); 7.0 runs/game (21 R, 3 G); 6 home runs; 6 stolen bases; 4.67 ERA (27 IP, 14 ER); 1 error.

Team Notes

A win tonight would give the Dragons a five-game winning streak, matching their longest of the 2024 season.

The Dragons have scored 21 runs in the first three games of the series with Fort Wayne after scoring a total of four runs in their previous four games combined. They have hit six home runs in those three games after hitting four in their previous 17 games combined.

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 32-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 47-27 (.635) in night games; 4-15 (.211) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,018), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 12 games is batting .325 (13 for 40) with three home runs, three doubles, eight walks, and seven stolen bases.

Hector Rodriguez over his last 4 games is 6 for 17 (.353) with 2 home runs and 9 RBI.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first seven outings since being called up from Daytona: 13.1 IP, 5 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 5 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 2 Sv. Miller did not allow a run in his last six outings at Daytona covering 8 IP, giving him a streak of 21.1 IP without allowing an earned run.

Starter Jose Franco over his last three starts: 10 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 8 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Sam Whiting (0-1, 2.14) at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75) TV : Dayton's CW (26)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-9, 6.46) at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 5.79)

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

