Pair of Four-Run Innings Drop Chiefs

July 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs pushed across four runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh in an 8-4 win against the Chiefs.

South Bend broke a scoreless tie with one swing in the fourth inning. After three consecutive singles, Brian Kalmer mashed a grand slam to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead. The grand slam represented the first runs Inohan Paniagua surrendered in his professional career against the Cubs. He had previously turned in 20 consecutive scoreless innings.

Peoria chipped away with a pair of runs in the fifth after loading the bases. A Chris Rotondo sac fly cut the lead to 4-1. Later in the frame, Tre Richardson scored on an overthrow of second base on a Leonardo Bernal attempted steal.

In the seventh, five consecutive Cubs reached with two outs to break the game open. Ethan Hearn scored from first on an Ed Howard single to stretch the lead to 5-2. Later in the inning, two more runs scored on a Brian Kalmer hit, pushing the Cubs advantage to 7-2. The next batter, Jordan Nwogu singled home Kalmer to make it 8-2.

Richardson extended his hit streak to 10 games Friday, recording a pair of hits. A two-run single to right gave the Chiefs some life in the ninth, but they would get no closer than the 8-4 final score.

The Chiefs dropped their seventh game in their last tries on Friday.

The series continues Saturday from Four Winds Field in South Bend. Right-hander Hancel Rincon takes the baseball for Peoria.

