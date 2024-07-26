Sky Carp Release 2025 Home Schedule

BELOIT - The Sky Carp announced the home schedule for their upcoming 2025 season on Friday, featuring 66 total games against eight different opponents in the Midwest League.

The Sky Carp will begin their 44th season in Beloit and fourth full season at ABC Supply Stadium on Friday, April 4 when they welcome the South Bend Cubs, High-A affiliate of the Chicago Cubs, to ABC Supply Stadium. It marks the first of nine games between the Cubs and Sky Carp in Beloit.

The Sky Carp will host their Western Division opponents twice each. South Bend comes one other time besides the opening weekend (8/12-8/17). The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers, a Milwaukee Brewers affiliate, will also make a pair of visits. The Timber Rattlers will be in Beloit from July 1 to July 3, and then again from August 19-24.

Other most common opponents include Quad Cities (4/15-4/20, 5/20-5/25), Peoria (7/29-8/3, 9/2-9/7) and Cedar Rapids (5/6-5/11, 6/17-6/22). The Sky Carp will also welcome in a pair of Eastern Division opponents. The Fort Wayne TinCaps will be in town from June 3-8, and the Dayton Dragons will visit from July 8-13.

The Sky Carp will be home for Memorial Day weekend (May 23-25) as well as hosting three home games from July 1-3 to celebrate Independence Day a bit early!

A complete home schedule is below. Road games, start times and promotions for the complete 132-game schedule will be announced in the coming weeks.

Friday, April 4 - Sunday, April 6 vs. South Bend Cubs (CHN)

Tuesday, April 15 - Sunday, April 20 vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (KC)

Tuesday, May 6 - Sunday, May 11 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN)

Tuesday, May 20 - Sunday, May 25 vs. vs. Quad Cities River Bandits (KC)

Tuesday, June 3 - Sunday, June 8 vs. Fort Wayne TinCaps (SD)

Tuesday, June 17 - Sunday, June 22 vs. Cedar Rapids Kernels (MIN)

Tuesday, July 1 - Thursday, July 3 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (MIL)

Tuesday, July 8 - Sunday, July 13 vs. Dayton Dragons (CIN)

Tuesday, July 29 - Sunday, August 3 vs. Peoria Chiefs (STL)

Tuesday, August 12 - Sunday, August 17 vs. South Bend Cubs (CHN)

Tuesday, August 19 - Sunday, August 24 vs. Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (MIL)

Tuesday, September 2 - Sunday, September 7 vs. Peoria Chiefs (STL)

