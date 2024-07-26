Pair of Four-Runs Innings Drop Chiefs
July 26, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Peoria Chiefs News Release
SOUTH BEND, IN - The South Bend Cubs pushed across four runs in the fourth and four more in the seventh in an 8-4 win against the Chiefs.
South Bend broke a scoreless tie with one swing in the fourth inning. After three consecutive singles, Brian Kalmer mashed a grand slam to give the Cubs a 4-0 lead. The grand slam represented the first runs Inohan Paniagua surrendered in his professional career against the Cubs. He had previously turned in 20 consecutive scoreless innings.
Peoria chipped away with a pair of runs in the fifth after loading the bases. A Chris Rotondo sac fly cut the lead to 4-1. Later in the frame, Tre Richardson scored on an overthrow of second base on a Leonardo Bernal attempted steal.
In the seventh, five consecutive Cubs reached with two outs to break the game open. Ethan Hearn scored from first on an Ed Howard single to stretch the lead to 5-2. Later in the inning, two more runs scored on a Brian Kalmer hit, pushing the Cubs advantage to 7-2. The next batter, Jordan Nwogu singled home Kalmer to make it 8-2.
Richardson extended his hit streak to 10 games Friday, recording a pair of hits. A two-run single to right gave the Chiefs some life in the ninth, but they would get no closer than the 8-4 final score.
The Chiefs dropped their seventh game in their last tries on Friday.
The series continues Saturday from Four Winds Field in South Bend. Right-hander Hancel Rincon takes the baseball for Peoria.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from July 26, 2024
- Kalmer Crushes Grand Slam in 8-4 Victory Topping Peoria - South Bend Cubs
- Big Inning Dooms 'Caps in 8-5 Loss - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Pair of Four-Run Innings Drop Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Quad Cities Walks-off Cedar Rapids for the Second Straight Night, 3-2 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Coley's Walk-off Homer Evens Series - Beloit Sky Carp
- Pair of Four-Runs Innings Drop Chiefs - Peoria Chiefs
- Ferris Fans Seven in Seven Innings, Great Lakes Loses 1-0 - Great Lakes Loons
- Johnson's Knock Walks-off Kernels for Second-Straight Night - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Beloit's Walkoff Blast Beats Wisconsin 5-4 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- Simpson Slugs Lugnuts Past 'Caps - Lansing Lugnuts
- Fort Wayne Shuts Out Dragons on Two Hits to Snap Dayton's Four-Game Winning Streak - Dayton Dragons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs. Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
- 2024 First Overall Pick Travis Bazzana to Begin Minor League Career with Lake County Captains - Lake County Captains
- Sky Carp Release 2025 Home Schedule - Beloit Sky Carp
- Bernal's Knock Wins Game, Ends Skid - Peoria Chiefs
- Newton's Slam Walks-off Kernels - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Clark, 'Caps Stun 'Lugs in 5-4 Comeback - West Michigan Whitecaps
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.