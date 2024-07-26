Simpson Slugs Lugnuts Past 'Caps

COMSTOCK PARK, Mich. - Will Simpson smoked an RBI double and a two-run homer, and the Lansing Lugnuts (14-14, 46-47) scored eight unanswered runs to beat the West Michigan Whitecaps (13-14, 44-49), 8-5, on Friday night at LMCU Ballpark.

The Nuts have won three of the first four games in the series and seven of their last eight games on the road.

A second-inning Patrick Lee RBI single and a third-inning Max Anderson two-run homer had given the Whitecaps a 3-0 lead against Nuts starter Wander Guante.

But the Nuts chipped away with solo tallies in the fourth inning (a Cameron Masterman RBI double to left), sixth inning (Simpson's RBI double, hopping over the right field wall) and seventh inning (a Danny Bautista RBI fielder's choice), tying the score and setting the stage for a massive eighth.

Facing West Michigan reliever Jack Anderson, Jonny Butler cracked a tie-breaking run-scoring automatic double to right, Bautista lined a two-run single to left, and Simpson applied the crowning touch with a drive that dented the padding above the center field wall for an 8-3 lead.

The Whitecaps managed a pair of unearned runs in the bottom of the eighth, but nothing further.

The Lugnuts needed only two pitchers in the game: Guante posted five innings, allowing seven hits, three walks and three runs. Mitch Myers took care of the final four innings, allowing two unearned runs on three hits while striking out one.

Lansing goes for the series victory behind lefty Will Johnston at 7:05 p.m. Saturday, taking on West Michigan southpaw Joe Miller.

The Nuts play the Whitecaps through Sunday, next returning home from July 30 - August 4 for a six-game series against Dayton. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.

