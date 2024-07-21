Lugnuts Best Loons 1-0 in Pitchers' Duel

LANSING, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (44-45) (10-13) were shutout for the eighth time this season, falling 1-0 to the Lansing Lugnuts (43-46) (11-13) on an 80-degree partly cloudy Sunday afternoon at Jackson ® Field™.

- Peter Heubeck hurled three scoreless innings. The right-hander stranded three Lugnuts on base.

- Great Lakes offensively had a runner reach in the first four innings. Josue De Paula, singled in the first and walked in the third. Sam Mongelli sliced a single in the second, and Noah Miller had a base knock in the fourth. Both were left on.

- Lansing starter Jacob Watters pitched 4.2 innings. He struck out his final four batters faced.

- The next five Loons also went down on strikes. Garrett Irvin earned a punchout to end the top of the fifth. Will Johnston struck out the side in the sixth.

- Johnston, then bookended the seventh with strikeouts. Kyle Nevin was left on after a double, Great Lakes lone extra-base hit.

- Jake Vogel singled with one out in the eighth, followed by a De Paula walk. They both converted a double steal. Two strikeouts ended that threat.

- Loons pitching kept the Lugnuts off the board until the eighth inning. Garrett McDaniels punched out two in the fourth.

- Jose Rodriguez retired nine of 10 Lansing batters faced. All of his three innings ended with a strikeout, he finished with four.

- Lansing's lone run was off back-to-back hits. A Danny Bautista Jr. single and then a RBI double from Jonny Butler. Both against Kelvin Bautista.

- Facing Johnston in the ninth, the Loons went down in order. Nevin flew out to centerfield, putting it 390 feet.

Rounding Things Out

Today's 1-0 loss was the first defeat by that score for the Loons since July 8th, 2022. That game was against Lansing at Jackson ® Field™.

Up Next

After an off-day, the Great Lakes Loons begin a six-game home series with the Lake County Captains on Tuesday, July 23rd. Tuesday is a Hometown Heroes night presented by Meijer. The first pitch at Dow Diamond is at 7:05 pm.

