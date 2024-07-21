Beloit Completes Three-Game Sweep of Peoria

July 21, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Beloit Sky Carp scored seven unanswered runs over the final two innings to earn a sweep of Peoria with an 8-1 triumph.

With the game tied 1-1 entering the eighth, the Sky Carp broke things open. Johnny Olmstead connected on a two-run home run, his second blast of the series, to make it 3-1. Later in the inning, Brett Roberts recorded an RBI single off Tanner Jacobson to stretch the lead to 4-1.

In the following inning, Beloit erased any doubt. Josh Zamora and Sam Praytor each plated two runs to make the score 8-1. For Peoria pitcher Nathanel Heredia, it was the first time he allowed any earned runs since May 25 against Cedar Rapids.

The Sky Carp never trailed on Sunday, scoring in the first inning to take an early 1-0 lead. Brock Vradenburg doubled off starter Hancel Rincon to score Olmstead.

After a scoreless second, Peoria tied the game in the third inning. Brody Moore walked, stole second and advanced to third on an error. Chris Rotondo brought Moore home with a single to tie the game at 1-1.

Rincon pitched five innings and gave up one run on four hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out five. Reliever Dionys Rodriguez recorded two perfect innings on only 13 pitches.

The Chiefs offense tallied five hits, five walks and five stolen bases in the series finale.

Peoria moves on to South Bend on Tuesday. Left-hander Pete Hansen will start for Peoria. He sports a 1.93 ERA in July.

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from July 21, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.