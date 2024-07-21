Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (2:00 PM at West Michigan)

Sunday, July 21, 2024 l Game # 24 (90)

LMCU Ballpark l Grand Rapids, Mich. l 2:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (13-10, 47-42) at West Michigan Whitecaps (12-10, 43-45)

RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-3, 7.36) vs. RH Jaden Hamm (3-3, 2.54)

Today's Game : The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a three-game series.

Streaks : The Dragons have lost three straight games after winning five straight. They are 13-7 over their last 20. They are 34-23 (.596) over their last 57 (since May 12).

In the Standings : The Dragons are in first place in the East Division of the Midwest League (Second Half). They hold a one-half game lead over West Michigan for the available playoff spot.

Last Game: Saturday : West Michigan 5, Dayton 0. The Dragons were shutout for the third straight game, collecting just two hits and advancing only one runner as far as third base. The Dragons scoreless streak reached 24 innings with the loss.

Current Series (July 19-21 at West Michigan) : Dayton is 0-2 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .071 batting average (4 for 56); 0.0 runs/game (0 R, 2 G); 0 home runs; 1 stolen base; 4.50 ERA (16 IP, 8 ER); 3 errors.

Last Series (July 9-14 vs. South Bend) : Dayton went 5-1 in the series.

Dayton team stats in series : .246 batting average (41 for 167); 4.8 runs/game (29 R, 6 G); 3 home runs; 14 stolen bases; 3.46 ERA (52 IP, 20 ER); 3 errors.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 11-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 29-8 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons are 44-27 (.620) in nights games; 3-15 (.167) in day games.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,048), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,211).

Player Notes

Carlos Jorge over his last 8 games is batting .296 (8 for 27) with 1 home run and 5 stolen bases.

Reliever John Murphy over his last 15 outings: 20 IP, 10 H, 4 R, 1 ER, 4 BB, 25 SO, 0.45 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first six outings since being called up from Daytona: 11.1 IP, 4 H, 1 R, 0 ER, 4 BB, 14 SO, 0.00 ERA, 1 Sv.

Reliever Arij Fransen over his last four outings: 11 IP, 5 H, 0 R, 3 BB, 6 SO, 0.00 ERA.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Tuesday, July 23 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko (1-8, 6.03) at Dayton LH T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.05)

Wednesday, July 24 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Enmanuel Pinales (3-6, 3.16) at Dayton RH Ryan Cardona (5-4, 3.76)

Thursday, July 25 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 4.30) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 7.20)

Friday, July 26 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (0-1, 8.71) at Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-1, 2.88)

Saturday, July 27 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Henry Baez at Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-2, 6.75)

Sunday, July 28 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Dylan Lesko at Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera

Dragons "On the Air": Every home and road game will be broadcast on radio on WONE 980-AM as Tom Nichols and Patrick Geshan call the action. Games are also available at daytondragons.com and wone.com; and on a mobile device through either the Dragons mobile app or the iHeart Radio app. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 home games on Dayton's CW (Channel 26, available on Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013; available on DirecTV and Dish Network channel 26). Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play on all games and be joined by WDTN TV's Jack Pohl on most telecasts.

Dragons Ticket Information : daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule : milb.com/dayton/schedule

