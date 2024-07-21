Sky Carp Complete Sweep over Chiefs

PEORIA - The Sky Carp completed a three-game weekend sweep of the Peoria Chiefs Sunday afternoon when they took the finale 8-1.

The Sky Carp broke open a close game by scoring seven runs in the final two innings.

Brock Vradenburg gave the Carp a 1-0 lead with an RBI double in the opening inning. The Chiefs tied the score with a run against starting pitcher Cade Gibson in the third inning, and the game would stay deadlocked until the Carp's late-inning barrage.

Johnny Olmstead had the game's big hit, a two-run blast that broke the 1-1 tie in the eighth. Brett Roberts added an RBI single later in the frame to extend the lead.

In the ninth, both Josh Zamora and Sam Praytor hit two-run doubles to put the game out of reach.

Gibson was solid on the mound, allowing just one run in five innings. Yeuris Jimenez and Kyle Crigger each threw a scoreless frame, and Evan Taylor threw two scoreless innings to record his third save of the season.

COMING UP:

Following the weekend set, the Sky Carp will host the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers for a six-game series beginning Tuesday night.

Promotions on the homestand include Harry Potter Night on Friday, Make-A-Wish Night on Saturday and Olympics Day on Sunday!

The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.

Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.

Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.

