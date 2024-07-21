Dragons Get Strong Pitching, Big Hits by Allen and Rodriguez in 4-2 Win on Sunday

Grand Rapids, Mich. - Three Dayton pitchers combined to allow just four hits while Jay Allen II and Hector Rodriguez each had two key hits as the Dragons defeated the West Michigan Whitecaps 4-2 on Sunday afternoon.

With the win, the Dragons snapped a three-game losing streak and held onto first place in the Midwest League's East Division. They now lead West Michigan by one and one-half games with 42 games still to play.

Game Summary :

The Dragons broke a 25-inning scoreless streak when they scored in the top of the second inning to take an early lead. Cade Hunter walked with two outs, went from first to third on a single by Victor Acosta, and scored on an infield single by Yan Contreras, a hard ground ball off the glove of the third baseman, to make it 1-0.

The Dragons added another run in the third when Jay Allen II lined a double to the warning track in left field and Hector Rodriguez followed with a run-scoring single to left to make it 2-0.

Meanwhile, Dragons starting pitcher Gabriel Aguilera bounced back from several rough starts to fire five scoreless innings. He allowed just one hit, and infield single, while walking three and striking out two.

Reliever Arij Fransen replaced Aguilera in the sixth and allowed two runs in his first inning of work as West Michigan tied the game at 2-2. The tying run scored on a bases loaded walk on a close 3-2 pitch, a call that was disputed by Fransen.

But the Dragons immediately regained the lead in the seventh. With one out, Carlos Jorge doubled to left-center field and Allen followed with a hit to right to drive in Jorge with the tie-breaking run. Allen scored on a hit by Rodriguez to give the Dragons a 4-2 lead.

West Michigan threatened in the bottom of the eighth against Fransen, who was replaced by John Murphy with two men on base and two outs. Murphy got a strikeout to end the threat and then tossed a perfect ninth inning for his fifth save.

The Dragons collected eight hits after picking up only four combined hits in the first two games of the series. Rodriguez was 3 for 4 with two runs batted in. Allen was 2 for 4 with two runs scored, a double, and the tie-breaking RBI.

Up Next : The Dragons do not play on Monday. They will return home to begin a six-game series with the Fort Wayne TinCaps on Tuesday at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. T.J. Sikkema (2-2, 3.05) will start for Dayton against Fort Wayne's Dylan Lesko (1-8, 6.03). For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets or call (937) 228-2287.

On the Air : All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.

